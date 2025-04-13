Pablo Barrera News: Scores, assists off bench in win

Barrera scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Santos.

Barrera made an immediate impact after his introduction as Lucas Rodriguez's substitute at the beginning of the second half, achieving a left-footed goal in the 48th minute and a set-piece cross that led to the 82nd-minute winner against Santos. The experienced attacker ended a nine-game scoring drought and increased his season tally to three goals and one assist. That display proved he can still be influential even while playing a backup role in this campaign for the first time in several years.