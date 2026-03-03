Pablo Barrios Injury: Available against Barcelona

Barrios (thigh) is an option for Tuesday's Copa del Rey clash against Barcelona, the club posted.

Barrios was yet to resume full team training but still made the match squad for Tuesday's Copa del Rey showdown against Barcelona, a clear sign he has shaken off his thigh injury. It is a major boost for Atleti as they welcome back a regular presence in the engine room, though after a month on the sidelines he could be eased back in rather than thrown straight into heavy minutes. Until he is fully up to game speed, Koke and Johnny Cardoso are in line to continue handling duties in central midfield.