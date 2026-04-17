Pablo Barrios headshot

Pablo Barrios Injury: Available for Copa del Rey final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 9:53am

Barrios (thigh) will be an option for the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad on Saturday, according to manager Diego Pablo Simeone. "Pablo will be in the squad tomorrow and I'm hoping he can help us."

Barrios has been limited to just 21 minutes off the bench since the start of February. Even if he makes the bench for the final, the inactivity he's had in recent weeks suggests he might not be ready to play a big role this weekend. Koke should contiue to start in central midfield as a result.

Pablo Barrios
Atlético Madrid
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