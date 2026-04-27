Pablo Barrios Injury: Could miss time end of season

Barrios has been confirmed with a left thigh muscle injury sustained in the 58th minute of Saturday's clash against Athletic Club, ruling him out of the Champions League semifinals against Arsenal and could end his season, according to Cadena SER.

Barrios had just made his return from a right thigh issue when disaster struck again, this time going down with a left leg injury and leaving the pitch in tears. The Spanish midfielder has now dealt with three separate muscle injuries this season, with the previous two right thigh setbacks already costing him 29 days and 15 matches on the sidelines. The club confirmed he will begin physiotherapy and gym-based rehab, with his timeline for a return fully dependent on how the injury progresses, and if he is ruled out for the rest of the season it would be a massive blow for coach Diego Simeone heading into the most critical stretch of Atletico's campaign. Johnny Cardoso is now in line to take on an expanded role in midfield while Barrios' situation becomes clearer over the coming weeks.