Pablo Barrios Injury: Injured in training
Barrios left Thursday's training session early due to a possible muscle issue and is doubtful for Saturday's clash against Getafe, according to AS.
Barrios is doubtful for Saturday's clash against Getafe after cutting Thursday's training session short due to a possible muscle issue. The midfielder will undergo medical tests to determine the extent of the problem, with Koke or Johnny Cardoso the main candidates to see increased minutes if he is unavailable.
