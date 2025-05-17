Fantasy Soccer
Pablo Barrios Injury: Injury deemed not serious

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Barrios (concussion) has avoided a serious injury and appears to be an option for Sunday's match against Betis, accoridng to his club.

Barrios looks to be an option once again after his head collided with the hip of an opposing player in their last outing, as he has avoided a serious injury. That said, if he passes testing and goes through protocol, he could play Sunday. He is a regular starter, so the club will hope for this, with Conor Gallagher as a possible replacement.

Atlético Madrid
