Pablo Barrios Injury: Left out of squad

Barrios (undisclosed) was left out of the matchday squad for Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Barcelona, the club posted.

Barrios had returned to team training on Monday and appeared to be in contention for the fixture, making his omission from the squad a surprise. The midfielder will now miss a seven consecutive matches with a muscle issue, and the club has clearly decided not to risk him in such a high-stakes European night despite his presence on the training pitch. Johnny Cardoso and Koke are expected to continue shouldering the midfield load for Atletico in his continued absence.