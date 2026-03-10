Pablo Barrios Injury: Makes squad list

Barrios (thigh) is in the squad list for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Tottenham, the club posted.

Barrios has been back in full team training with the squad for weeks and finds his name on the roster for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Tottenham. The midfielder was also listed ahead of the Copa del Rey matchup with Barcelona before ultimately missing the final matchday squad, so it remains to be seen if he will actually suit up this time. Once he's fully back up to speed, Barrios is expected to regain his usual starting role in the center of the park for the Colchoneros.