Pablo Barrios Injury: Not included Tuesday

Barrios is closing in on a return from a thigh injury, but Tuesday's Copa del Rey clash against Barcelona came too soon for him. The midfielder will get another chance to make his comeback in Saturday's showdown against Real Sociedad if he can train fully with the squad leading up to the match. That said, if he needs more time to recover, Koke and Johnny Cardoso are expected to continue holding down the pairing in central midfield for the Colchoneros.