Pablo Barrios Injury: Remains out

Barrios (thigh) still doesn't train with the team and remains out for the time being, according to Pedro Fullana from Cadena SER.

Barrios was likely included in Tuesday's Copa del Rey squad against Barcelona by mistake, as he still hasn't returned to team training and remains sidelined with a thigh injury. It's a tough blow for the Colchoneros since he's a locked-in starter when healthy, and his absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI. In the meantime, Koke and Johnny Cardoso stand as the leading options to anchor the central midfield until he's back in the mix.