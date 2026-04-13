Pablo Barrios Injury: Returns to training

Barrios (undisclosed) trained with the group Monday and could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Barcelona, according to RNE Deportes.

Barrios could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Barcelona after returning to training with the group Monday, having missed the last six matches due to a thigh injury. The midfielder had been a starter prior to the setback and could gradually work his way back into that role, with the staff expected to manage his minutes carefully to avoid a setback, while competition from Johnny Cardoso and Koke remains in midfield.