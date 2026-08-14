Pablo Barrios Injury: Subbed off due to discomfort

Barrios was subbed off at halftime in Friday's friendly match against Marseille due to muscular discomfort.

Any muscular problem, as minor as it might be, can be troublesome with the start of the Liga campaign right around the corner. However, Barrios was subbed off due to fatigue, and he's not at risk of missing the season opener against Malaga on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The halftime substitution was planned pre-match.