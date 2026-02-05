Barrios started despite being a minor doubt for this game, but he left in pain after five minutes of the second half. He's a regular piece of Atletico's midfield, and losing him would force them to modify their usual lineup. Given that Johnny Cardoso (undisclosed) is also struggling with a muscular issue, new signings Obed Vargas and Rodrigo Mendoza could find opportunities to play in Barrios' absence, although there's always the option of the versatile Marcos Llorente if they want to opt for a more experienced player.