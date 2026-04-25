Pablo Barrios Injury: Suffers muscular setback Saturday

Barrios left Saturday's 3-2 win over Athletic Club due to a muscle injury in the left thigh, according to his team.

Barrios returned to the starting lineup shortly after overcoming a muscular problem, but he felt pain again after less than 60 minutes on the field and was replaced by Johnny Cardoso. While the midfielder is yet to undergo medical assessment, this could be a recurrence of the his previous injury, potentially ruling him out of upcoming contests. Such scenario represents a huge blow for the Champions League semifinalists, who would have to remain without one of their most talented ball distributors.