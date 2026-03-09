Pablo Barrios Injury: Trains Monday, could return Tuesday

Barrios (thigh) was spotted training with the team Monday and could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Tottenham, according to David G. Medina from Marca.

Barrios has been back in full team training for several weeks and continues to inch closer to a return to the matchday squad following the recovery of a thigh injury. The midfielder could make that comeback in Tuesday's Champions League clash against Tottenham if he ultimately gets the green light to feature. Until then, Koke and Johnny Cardoso are expected to handle duties in central midfield for the Colchoneros.