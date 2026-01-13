Barrios was forced to exit the last league clash against Real Sociedad and then missed the Supercopa competition, but it was ultimately just a scare, as he completed a quick recovery. The central midfielder played a few minutes during Tuesday's cup game and could aim to regain a starting spot for upcoming fixtures. With significant time on the pitch, he may be expected to rack up passes and other possession-related stats. Both Johnny Cardoso and Conor Gallagher will see their involvement reduced with Barrios available.