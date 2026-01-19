Barrios provided his second assist of the La Liga season during Sunday's 1-0 win against Deportivo Alaves, delivering a perfect cross for Alexander Sorloth's header just after halftime. He could have added to the scoreline, posting season highs with five key passes, five crosses, and six tackles. The midfielder is a key contributor on both ends, boasting one goal, one assist, and 18 chances created offensively, alongside 27 tackles and 23 interceptions defensively across 19 La Liga appearances this season.