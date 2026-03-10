Pablo Barrios News: On bench against tottenham

Barrios (thigh) is on the bench for Tuesday's Champions League game versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Barrios is available for the first time since suffering a muscle injury in early February. Prior to that issue, the midfielder was a regular starter and a key ball distributor for Atleti, generating 231 accurate passes, nine chances created and one assist over his last five La Liga or UCL appearances. His eventual participation will likely push Johnny Cardoso and Koke to reduced roles.