Pablo Barrios headshot

Pablo Barrios News: On bench against tottenham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 12:28pm

Barrios (thigh) is on the bench for Tuesday's Champions League game versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Barrios is available for the first time since suffering a muscle injury in early February. Prior to that issue, the midfielder was a regular starter and a key ball distributor for Atleti, generating 231 accurate passes, nine chances created and one assist over his last five La Liga or UCL appearances. His eventual participation will likely push Johnny Cardoso and Koke to reduced roles.

Pablo Barrios
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now