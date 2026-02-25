Pablo Bennevendo Injury: Plays with U21 squad

Bennevendo (thigh) appeared in an Under-21 matchup versus Monterrey after being sidelined for four weeks due to his injury.

Bennevendo is in the final stages of his rehabilitation from a muscle issue and could be an option at some point between weeks eight and 10 of the Clausura season. He'll likely regain a starting spot as soon as he's ready to see meaningful minutes, leaving Jesus Rivas among the substitutes and allowing Rodrigo Lopez, who was used as a right-back in the last couple of games, to return to the midfield rotation. Bennevendo had featured as a defensive contributor, tallying 18 clearances and five tackles over his last two outings before suffering the injury.