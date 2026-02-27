Pablo Bennevendo News: Back on bench to face Xolos

Bennevendo (thigh) is on the bench for Friday's trip to Tijuana.

Bennevendo got some practice with the Under-21 team last weekend before returning to the main team for the Clausura week eight clash. He was active in a center-back position at the beginning of the season, but could have a better chance of making his return on the right flank, pushing Rodrigo Lopez back to midfield and leaving Jesus Rivas on the bench. Over his first two appearances of 2026, Bennevendo tallied 18 clearances and five tackles.