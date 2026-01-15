Bennevendo delivered a breakout defensive showing, more than doubling his previous season high in clearances and flashing the sharp timing and positioning that let him thrive in a deep block alongside Angel Azuaje and Nathan. The added blocks reinforce a growing floor if Pumas keep leaning on this structure, though the spike still leans a bit outlier heavy given his earlier output. Even so, if the center-back holds this role and confidence he becomes a viable streaming alternative with sneaky upside whenever Pumas face high volume attacking sides.