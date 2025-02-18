Fantasy Soccer
Pablo Bennevendo

Pablo Bennevendo News: Standout defensive performer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Bennevendo recorded one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Pachuca.

Bennevendo put forth a strong defensive performance Sunday, matching a team-high with five clearances, attempting four tackles (three won) and making one interception. Through seven Pumas Clausura fixtures, Bennevendo has made seven appearances (six starts) across the backline and midfield. Over that span, he's averaged three clearances and two tackles attempted per appearance and contributed one goal and one assist to the team's attacking effort.

Pablo Bennevendo
Pumas UNAM
