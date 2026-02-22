Pablo Duran headshot

Pablo Duran Injury: Dealing with knee sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Duran has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee and is awaiting further medical tests, the club reported Sunday.

Duran left the weekend's game versus Mallorca after getting hurt shortly before half time. He now looks set to be sidelined for at least one week and possibly more time depending on the severity of the sprain. In that case, there could be a few strong replacement candidates, including Iago Aspas and Williot Swedberg, who scored and assisted, respectively, off the bench Sunday.

Pablo Duran
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Duran See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Duran See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
213 days ago