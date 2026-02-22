Pablo Duran Injury: Dealing with knee sprain

Duran has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee and is awaiting further medical tests, the club reported Sunday.

Duran left the weekend's game versus Mallorca after getting hurt shortly before half time. He now looks set to be sidelined for at least one week and possibly more time depending on the severity of the sprain. In that case, there could be a few strong replacement candidates, including Iago Aspas and Williot Swedberg, who scored and assisted, respectively, off the bench Sunday.