Pablo Duran Injury: Off before halftime

Duran was forced off in the first half of Sunday's match against Mallorca due to an MCL sprain, according to his club.

Duran left the match in the 44th minute, succumbing to an injury and being replaced by Willot Swedberg. The extent of Duran's injury is already known to be something somewhat serious, likely leaving him out for at least a few games. The club hopes his testing doesn't reveal anything worse, still yet to meet with doctors.