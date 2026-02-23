Pablo Duran Injury: Out two weeks

Duran (knee) is out for the next two weeks due to a knee sprain, according to his club.

Duran has reached a final diagnosis after it was deemed he suffered a knee sprain, with the forward to return in around two weeks. This will leave him to try to be ready by the second week of March, potentially an option when facing Real Madrid on March 7. This is mainly a loss of depth for the club, seeing numerous rotations in the attack.