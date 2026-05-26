Pablo Duran Injury: Shoulder surgery successful

Duran has undergone successful surgery on his left shoulder at the Fremap Hospital in Vigo, according to the club.

Duran had suffered a ligament injury in his left shoulder during a match earlier in the season, and the surgical intervention confirms he will not return to action before the campaign concludes. The Celta forward ends the season with five goals, two assists, 47 shots and 13 chances created across 39 appearances (21 starts) in all competitions, having been a productive contributor throughout the campaign before the shoulder issue required surgical attention. The club will now focus on his rehabilitation ahead of the 2026/27 season.