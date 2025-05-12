Pablo Duran Injury: Suffers rib contusion

Duran was forced off late in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Sevilla due to a rib contusion, Grada de Rio reports.

Duran was forced off in the 89th minute of Saturday's game after suffering a rib injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will have to miss time. Captain Iago Aspas is expected to see increased playing time in the frontline if the injury turns out to be serious.