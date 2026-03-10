Pablo Duran Injury: Trains with team

Duran (knee) was spotted training with the team Tuesday and should be an option for Thursday's Europa League clash against Lyon, according to Cadena SER.

Duran appears to be closing in on a return from the knee injury he picked up against Mallorca after getting back to full team training Tuesday, putting him in the mix for Thursday's Europa League clash with Lyon. That would be a welcome boost for the Celeste as his return adds another option in the attacking unit. That said, he is still likely to slide back into the bench role he has mostly held this season under coach Claudio Giraldez.