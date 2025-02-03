Pablo Duran News: Bags club's lone goal
Duran scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Valencia.
Duran scored another goal Sunday, with his being the club's only of the match in the loss. This marks his second straight match with a goal, taking only two shots during that span. He now has four goals and one assist in 12 appearances (seven starts) this season.
