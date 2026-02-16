Pablo Duran News: Credited with assist

Duran assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Espanyol.

Duran was credited with an assist when he was trying to score, as his backheel was destined for goal but Borja Iglesias tapped it home just to be sure the ball was going in. This was Duran's second assist of the season, and he also has two goals across 19 appearances (10 starts) in LaLiga.