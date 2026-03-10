Pablo Duran News: Medically discharged

Duran (knee) has been medically discharged and is an option moving forward, according to his club.

Duran has been cleared of his injury after he was in training this week, missing two weeks as expected with the injury. He will now be keen on earning more time than in recent matches, having only one start since the beginning of February. He has served in some decent depth this season, recording two goals and two assists in 20 appearances (11 starts).