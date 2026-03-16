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Pablo Duran News: Notches four crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Duran had two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.

Duran would earn his first start since returning from injury in his last outing, playing 79 minutes in the draw. That said, he wouldn't score a goal, although he still notched two shots and four crosses. He will be in search of another goal soon, recording two in 21 appearances this campaign.

Pablo Duran
Celta Vigo
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