Pablo Duran News: Signs extension

Duran has extended with Celta Vigo, according to his club.

Duran is sticking around Celta for the next few seasons, inking an extension until summer 2028. This comes as he continues in more of a rotational role with the club, starting in 13 of his 23 appearances while notching two goals and two assists. At age 24, he still has time to grow his role, something he will look to do during his extension.