Pablo Duran News: Tallies assist
Duran assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Betis.
Duran is back on the scoresheet for a third game in a row to put him at two goals and three assists in the last three matches. His current form has kept him in the starting Xi for Celta with six starts in the last seven appearances, scoring four times with an assist in that span.
