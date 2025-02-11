Fantasy Soccer
Pablo Duran

Pablo Duran News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Duran assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Betis.

Duran is back on the scoresheet for a third game in a row to put him at two goals and three assists in the last three matches. His current form has kept him in the starting Xi for Celta with six starts in the last seven appearances, scoring four times with an assist in that span.

