Pablo Felipe Injury: Hopeful to return soon

Pablo Felipe (calf) is out to face Bournemouth on Saturday but seems to be progressing in his rehab, manager Nuno Espirito Santo told media Thursday. "We have to go day by day, he's getting better each day, so hopefully, he can join us soon."

Pablo won't be an option to face the Cherries, but the striker might return in the coming weeks. He joined the Hammers in the January transfer window but has yet to score in five EPL matches (three starts) this season. Prior to injury, he found a starting role in three straight league contests, playing behind Taty Castellanos in the attack.