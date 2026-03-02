Pablo Felipe Injury: Out against Fulham

Felipe (calf) is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against Fulham but is training individually and being monitored on a day-to-day basis, coach Nuno Espirito Santo said in the press conference. "Pablo is not ready yet. He has joined individual programmes as part of the session. We are assessing him day by day"

Felipe is unavailable for Wednesday's clash against Fulham due to his calf injury but is training individually and being monitored on a day-to-day basis. The forward was coming off the bench prior to his injury and is expected to resume that role upon his return, at least until he regains full match fitness. Taty Castellanos is expected to continue starting at the tip of the attack.