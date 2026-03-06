Pablo Felipe Injury: Remains unlikely to return

Felipe (calf) appears doubtful for Monday's match against Brentford, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "We're still assessing him (Pablo) day by day. He's improving a lot, so we'll keep assessing him, and see how it goes. We have to assess all the players, you know how it goes."

Felipe is still working his way back and appears to have not been ruled out for play yet, although his likelihood of making Monday appears to be slim. He has already missed five games since joining the club due to his injury, hoping that this can come to an end soon. If he were to be fit, he is likely only ready for a bench spot, starting in three of his six appearances with the club.