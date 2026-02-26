Pablo Felipe Injury: Sidelined with calf injury

Felipe (calf) is out for Saturday's clash against Liverpool and does not yet have a clear timetable for his return, coach Nuno Espirito Santo said in the press conference. "He didn't join us yet, he is doing his individual programme, so improving day-by-day. We keep assessing him and see when he can return"

