Pablo Felipe News: Assists in Friday's win

Felipe assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 4-0 win versus Wolverhampton.

Felipe recorded his first goal contribution of the season Friday as he assisted Valentin Castellanos' goal in the 66th minute which took the 2-0 lead. It was one of two chances he created in the match and he also put one shot on target. He was subbed off in the 78th minute for Freddie Potts.