Pablo Felipe News: Plays 59 minutes in FA Cup

Felipe (calf) recorded one shot (zero on goal) across 59 minutes of play during Monday's FA Cup game versus Brentford.

Felipe returned from a calf issue that had sidelined him since Feb. 7, getting a start as part of a lineup with many rotations. The young striker, who has failed to score or assist over five Premier League appearances since joining West Ham, will look for more opportunities now that he's fit but might serve as a backup option behind Taty Castellanos in most contests.