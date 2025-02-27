Fantasy Soccer
Pablo Fornals headshot

Pablo Fornals Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Fornals (strain) returned to training last week and is expected to be an option for Saturday's clash against Real Madrid, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

Fornals has missed each of Betis' last five matches, but his progression in training suggests he might be ready to see some minutes, even if it's on a bench capacity, against Real Madrid. The playmaker has been limited to just two appearances, and one start, in league play since the beginning of December.

Pablo Fornals
Betis
