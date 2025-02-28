Fantasy Soccer
Pablo Fornals headshot

Pablo Fornals Injury: Makes squad for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Fornals (strain) is in the squad for Saturday's game against Real Madrid

The talented playmaker participated in training throughout the week and will be available for this clash, although it's uncertain if he'll start or not. He's been limited to just two appearances (one start) since the beginning of December due to injuries, so it wouldn't be surprising if Betis take a cautious approach with him.

Pablo Fornals
Betis
More Stats & News
