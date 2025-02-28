Pablo Fornals Injury: Makes squad for Saturday
Fornals (strain) is in the squad for Saturday's game against Real Madrid
The talented playmaker participated in training throughout the week and will be available for this clash, although it's uncertain if he'll start or not. He's been limited to just two appearances (one start) since the beginning of December due to injuries, so it wouldn't be surprising if Betis take a cautious approach with him.
