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Pablo Fornals News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Fornals registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Espanyol.

Fornals recorded the most crosses in the game and created a whopping nine chances. He won three duels and also made a clearance. He has recorded solid performances over the last couple of months, but has only one goal in eight matches to show for it.

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