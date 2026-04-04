Pablo Fornals News: Registers most crosses
Fornals registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Espanyol.
Fornals recorded the most crosses in the game and created a whopping nine chances. He won three duels and also made a clearance. He has recorded solid performances over the last couple of months, but has only one goal in eight matches to show for it.
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