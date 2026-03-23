Pablo Fornals News: Scores goal in defeat

Fornals scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Athletic.

Fornals gave Real Betis a lifeline in the 75th minute when he buried one to cut the deficit to 2-1. His goal came after Betis made a double change at halftime and started to take control in the second half with more possession in dangerous areas and cleaner looks inside the box. On top of the finish, he helped link the midfield and attack and forced Athletic Club to drop deeper than they had before the break. Fornals delivered six crosses and three corners while adding two interceptions and one tackle in his 45-minute cameo off the bench, and after starting on the bench for the second time in his last 10 appearances across all competitions, scoring in both of those matches to show real efficiency in that sub role.