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Pablo Fornals News: Scores in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Fornals scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Levante.

Fornals had the go-ahead goal which would end up being the winner for Real Betis, and the attacker figures to play a prominent role in the team next season after finishing the 2025-26 campaign with nine goals.

Pablo Fornals
Betis
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