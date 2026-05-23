Pablo Fornals News: Scores in season finale
Fornals scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Levante.
Fornals had the go-ahead goal which would end up being the winner for Real Betis, and the attacker figures to play a prominent role in the team next season after finishing the 2025-26 campaign with nine goals.
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