Fornals scored a brilliant goal with a well-placed strike into the left side of the net from outside the box. In 20 league matches this season, the midfielder has recorded five goals and four assists. His 30 shots and 42 chances created underline his impact, placing him among the most influential midfielders in the league. Compared to last season, when he scored just two goals in six league appearances, the improvement has been significant. Fornals will look to carry this strong form into a favorable matchup against Alavés, who currently sit 18th in the table.