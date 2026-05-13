Pablo Fornals News: Scores winning goal

Fornals scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Elche.

Fornals set up Cucho Hernandez's opening goal with a perfect through ball, and he later came through in the second half to score the winning strike with a beautiful strike from outside the box. The talented playmaker scored for the first time since March 22, and he's up to 14 goal contributions on the league season with eight goals and six assists.