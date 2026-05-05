Pablo Fornals News: Sets up goal
Fornals assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Oviedo.
Fornals set up Cucho Hernandez's opener in the 22nd minute. Fornals created two chances and also made a tackle and a clearance. This was his first assist since October despite having created an average of two chances every game.
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