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Pablo Fornals News: Sets up goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Fornals assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Oviedo.

Fornals set up Cucho Hernandez's opener in the 22nd minute. Fornals created two chances and also made a tackle and a clearance. This was his first assist since October despite having created an average of two chances every game.

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