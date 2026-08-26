Pablo Garcia News: Scores late winner
Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Valencia.
Garcia got the late winning goal for his side, giving Betis three crucial points. He could be called upon against Levante off the bench and the team has already allowed three goals this season. Levante gave up 61 goals a year ago, so Garcia could continue his scoring magic if needed in what looks like a favorable matchup.
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