Pablo Gonzalez News: Scores as substitute in win

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Santos.

Gonzalez was a bench option for the second straight match but made an impact by scoring a great goal from outside the box in the 72nd minute against the Laguneros. It was his first goal since March, as despite playing often, he had focused mostly on defensive duties and rarely attempted shots. He'll push to regain a starting spot in upcoming games, especially if Alberto Herrera (undisclosed) is ruled out.